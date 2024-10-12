About this dispensary
Liberty - Pittsburgh
Liberty Cannabis dispensaries champion the plant, the culture, and most importantly, the customers. We are all on Team Green. Welcome to Liberty Pittsburgh -A Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Pittsburgh, PA. -You must be 21+ or be a qualifying patient to enter. -We Accept Debit and Cash, ATM On-Site -Free Parking Available -Curbside Pickup Available -In-store Pickup Available Dispensary Features -ADA Compliant -LGBTQ+ friendly -Passionate (and expert) budtenders -Consultation with a licensed pharmacist available upon request -The hottest cannabis products from nearly every PA Medical Marijuana grower processor and vendor
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 59
3105 West Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
License D18-5034
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
Photos of Liberty - Pittsburgh
Promotions at Liberty - Pittsburgh
Updates from Liberty - Pittsburgh
4 Reviews of Liberty - Pittsburgh
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
E........2
October 12, 2024
j........s
December 2, 2023
d........e
July 26, 2023
p........h
January 31, 2023