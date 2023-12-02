Was just here today and I had RJ. He told me to call him Rick James lmfao. So he gets my vote for president. Serious note though, this place is amazing. There is a gentleman that works here that at one point worked at Ethos and hit on my fiancé there and even had the audacity to talk bad about me. Trust me. I know who he is, I've seen him. But he doesn't know me😉. My fiancé noticed this guy working at Liberty and mentioned it to their other staff. Now anytime this dude is working and my fiance comes in, the staff there IMMEDIATELY call out to my fiancé and have her go to a different counter. This dude is NOT permitted to serve her. Thank you guys for protecting her. She feels very safe here. Silas, one of the managers there is awesome too.