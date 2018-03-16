AlChavo
great staff and great rewards program my go to dispo in da montgomery country area!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
great staff and great rewards program my go to dispo in da montgomery country area!
Great service and variety of product
Absolutely chill!!! Everyone is so friendly. I believe her name was Ashley or Tiffany was extremely personable! They have so many options & literally have so many options to choose from & they are soooooo clean. You get such good & comfortable cubes from them. You will definitely feel valued coming here.
I’ve been to liberty a few times, it’s gorgeous. Sigh in area is a little small. I love the plant wall. I felt a little awkward standing around for awhile waiting for a bus tender. They are all kind, their recommendations weren’t great. I experience awful anxiety after telling them that’s what I was hoping to treat. I wanted something low in pinene and they gave me something with .6 Great place just not my favorite
I really like the quality of the product and the staff. The staff ALWAYS says hello with a smile. They seem to genuinely want to help you. I kind of drifted away from Liberty, because prices for certain products were high. But then as I shopped around at other places, I realized Liberty had lower prices on certain products as well. Store is very clean. Staff rocks. And product quality is amazing.
Picked up some .5 mini Js from my favorite spot
Great layout and the most helpful staff. I would like to see more deals.
Great location with lots of great strains and brands to choose from. Customer service was top notch. I asked to smell around 10 strains and they had no problem with that. Smell is one of the most important deciding factors when choosing a strain, some other dispensaries in the area refuse to let you smell or look at their product. My one suggestion would be to have a weekly deal on flower. It’s relatively easy to find great flower in Rockville for $200 an ounce or less. If Liberty had more affordable flower, It would be my #1 dispensary.
Nice Warm atmosphere and excellent customer service!!! And they have a nice selection
I think that Liberty is the best dispensary that i can reach to in my area even tho there are more around my area but the flower is just so great!