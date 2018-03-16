Nugeet on August 30, 2019

Great location with lots of great strains and brands to choose from. Customer service was top notch. I asked to smell around 10 strains and they had no problem with that. Smell is one of the most important deciding factors when choosing a strain, some other dispensaries in the area refuse to let you smell or look at their product. My one suggestion would be to have a weekly deal on flower. It’s relatively easy to find great flower in Rockville for $200 an ounce or less. If Liberty had more affordable flower, It would be my #1 dispensary.