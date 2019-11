Sirsmokzalot503 on March 26, 2019

10$ eighths, $3 grams, this ain't no snicklefritz either, always chronic nugs not small buds or shake, and when it runs out they put out something different. every single employee is super chill and they're kind of like a little family, super easy to get along with. they answer all of your questions and will share their personal opinion if you ask. Also amazing woodwork on all the countertops, very spacious and a fun place to be in