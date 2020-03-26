Holy.Smokes12
What a great place - clean environment and a really friendly bud tender. The GM was there and came out to say hi also. There is a coffee shop next door, and they offered me a discount on the coffee. Really good product selection, bought an eight which was fire. Staying next door so I’m going to come back. Huge parking lot makes it really easy.
Hi Holy Smokes! Thank you so much for the review and kind words. Please show this review to your consultant on your next visit to We'd Lighthouse Palm Springs for a special "thank you!".