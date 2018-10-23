Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Very friendly and knowledgeable staff. The atmosphere is welcoming and enjoyable.
RadManVapes
on July 4, 2019
I adore how this shop calls itself a "boutique" because it honestly feels just like that and more. I visited The Lighthouse recently for the first time to run some fun deals on RAD vapes and as soon as I entered I was blown away by the interior design. Apt for the surrounding desert, there's just a bunch of sand dunes in the general area, but The Lighthouse makes a point to make it feel like you're entering into a hidden oasis - it's wonderful. The staff is super friendly and helpful, especially for newer cannabis users. They explain every product in detail while assessing your needs. The RAD team loves, loves, loves, this store, and is looking forward to coming in again soon to run more promotional deals.
DerekTheDood
on April 5, 2019
Friendly staff and very helpful with great recommendations!
Meowdrea
on February 8, 2019
Great service and a wide variety of products. Highly recommended