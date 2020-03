presleiggh88 on March 30, 2020

The guy who checked me in today was super nice, along with the bud tender who helped me find some great flower! I purchased an 8th of Afghan X White Widow & yessss 😍 I was not disappointed!!! Since it was my first time coming in, I received 20% off so my total was $24. You can’t beat that price & quality!! I will be back to visit ☺️