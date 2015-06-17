Gigglegrass503 on November 4, 2017

Moved to town from the Portland area a year ago, and LC Collective is now what I compare every other dispensary too. This place is amazing. Everyone is super friendly and they really know their stuff. Having multiple tiers to choose from for the flower is great, and they have a really good selection of oils, pens, shatter, etc. The staff really takes care of their regulars. After a few trips they quickly figured out what I like, and have made alot of amazing recomendations for me ever since.