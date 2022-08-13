9 Reviews of Linx Cannabis Dispensary
b........5
August 13, 2022
Bought some LarryOG. Very disappointed. Old bud, dryed up. Waste. Low class stuff.
d........g
June 12, 2022
Don and Mary both treat you like family, Mary takes awhile to get used to ( jokes). They provide extremely quality service!. Don reminds of larry aka bill daily. ( Alf 80s tv show). You won't regret it!
l........9
June 8, 2022
Don is very helpful in getting us old schoolers what we like. Listen to us about the strains we like and recommends others to try. This dispensary has great products and great prices for all tiers.
M........e
May 16, 2022
Best place I’ve ever been!! Staff is super nice.. they make they’re products!! Definitely doesn’t suck. Has our services
a........8
April 20, 2022
Hands down the best place ever!!!! The 420 contest, hands down best one around!!! The full legal limit!!! Wish I could post the picture. Great people and best giveaway EVER!!!!!
L........A
February 17, 2022
Brian was very helpful and showed us lots of their new chocolates and products. Mary order in a special CBD product for us. Great place to visit. Thanks guys.
r........9
February 2, 2022
This dispensary it the best I've encountered. Service is the best and the bustiers are the best. The owner is someone who can give you knowledge on anything you need.
F........0
February 2, 2022
I always enjoy my experience at MABs!! They are some of the friendliest people, with some of the best deals! They also have legit supplies, I will continue to shop here and recommend everyone stop in and check it out!
M........6
February 2, 2022
Very friendly and very informative people who will take the time to get to know their customer. The store is a much nicer atmosphere than most other stores I’ve seen; Family friendly with a candy bowl. If they’re out of stock when I ask for something, they call me as soon as it’s restocked.