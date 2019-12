Indiablue on December 10, 2018

It was my first time here and overall I had a good experience. Good variety of flavors and high quality. It’s really clean and straight to the point. They have sections and menus for each product. All edibles are in one section, all vapes in another and flower in another all with designated menus. It made it easier to find what I wanted without getting overwhelmed. They quality is really good and clean. The layout is dope and the staff is on point and knowledge. Dope open airy vibe, makes you feel comfortable when you walk in. I would definitely shop here again!