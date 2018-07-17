kingb66
Lit,,,,, Has The BEST FLOWER,,,,,,,,, AN NEW DIFFERENT STRAINS,,,,,,,,,, LOVE THIS PLACE
4.9
10 reviews
Staff is really awesome and very helpful. their recommendations are spot on for what your looking for. very pleasant visiting experience.
Thank you for the kind words. We pride ourselves on providing a best in class experience for our patients and we hope to see you again, soon!
Love this dispensary! Always tell my buddies with their cards to try lit’s flower because it does the job unlike any other!
Thank you very much! We thrive off of word of mouth customers like yourself and will continue to bring the fire for you and your buddies!
Currently out of state. Great service and selections! Very helpful! ☺️
Love the place and the employees just need more product
Thank you for the kind words! We have since restocked and have one of the largest selections of in-house flower within the state of MI! Hope to see you again soon.
Lit consistently provides quality product and excellent service. I am a long time customer and I consider Lit to be one of the top provisioning centers in Michigan.
Best place ever. Quality is unbeatable. The bud tenders are super nice!
Thank you!! We take pride in our service to patients like yourself. Hope to see you again soon!
Loved everything about this place.
very helpful and knowledgeable! thanks guys!!
Staff are great, friendly atmosphere. Good quality atmosphere. And very good products the best ever.