Kent.f1983 on October 13, 2018

This is the place and sticks in my head as the best store in town. I know that sounds silly but hear me out. How many pot stores are just... Lackluster? Unimpressionable? How many times have you gone somewhere and felt like you were wasting THEIR time? Those places are forgettable and you're better off for it. Not here. This place has class and still an aura of comfort. I truly appreciated the complete focus and attentiveness I received from Miranda. I came in need of help with a high anxiety cat... That was causing high anxiety in me... And I left with cbd treats and oils that have done wonders... And a perfect vape for me on the go. Better yet... I left with the feeling that THIS place was the place for me. Highly recommend it!!