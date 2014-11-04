Mountainchuck on March 27, 2018

I recently got my med card and I've been trying for 2 weeks to sign my plants over to livwell for the discounts. The 4th and last manager I spoke to blew me off by handing me a pamphlet on how to get a med card. I'm tired of dealing with these people, driving to Loveland for similar prices and better service looks better every time I try to visit this location.