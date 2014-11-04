PigMomBeccq
Jake was the best budtender!!! I really appreciated how kind and considerate he was to my mom. THANK YOU for being truly wonderful.
4.3
10 reviews
My absolute favorite dispensary everyone is always super friendly and helpful I just wish the shirts and hoodies were cheaper or would go on sale more often
Convenient!
Just the wait time, other than that I have no complaints
Great place but the prices are high. Picked up a Evolab Chroma cartridge than ran me $65 when I could have gotten it in FoCo for $32. Not a bad place but pretty expensive for me.
Great place to check out!
Thank you so much for your review! We can't wait to see you again soon.
I am from out of town so whenever I get a chance to stop by it’s always a different experience. This time I’d like to directly shout out one of your stellar budtenders. Brock W, I am so glad you know your strains, I came home from work to dab your Fluffhead and the taste of it is amazing. Nice Indica to relax to... Thank you for passing on the good vibes and keep up the good work!
Thank you so much for leaving us your review! We're so happy you enjoyed the Fluffhead, and that Brock took care of you. Please come back and see us again real soon.
I recently got my med card and I've been trying for 2 weeks to sign my plants over to livwell for the discounts. The 4th and last manager I spoke to blew me off by handing me a pamphlet on how to get a med card. I'm tired of dealing with these people, driving to Loveland for similar prices and better service looks better every time I try to visit this location.
We are very sorry to hear about the experience you've described. We would love for you to become a LivWell medical member. We will follow up with the management at this location about this immediately and take all necessary disciplinary actions. If you could please email us at info@livwell.com with more information, including the name(s) of any staff with whom you interacted, that would be very helpful in our investigation. We would also be happy to walk you through the process of joining, so we look forward to hearing from you.
These guys are serious. At least the guy that helped me was. They know their stuff and they're paitient and helpful about questions. I've gone to all in the area and this is my #1 go-to. Organized, great customer service, good prices.
Wow! Thank you so much for the kind words. We are so happy you enjoyed your visit with us. Don't be a stranger!
Loved it this was my first time at the store. Staff was very friendly and knowledgeable. Every question I had was answered and then some. Not to mention a wide variety of products for evryone. I will definitely be back! Thank you!!!
We are so happy to hear that you enjoyed your visit! Thank you so much for the review. We can't wait to see you again soon.