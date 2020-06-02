M........z
Went from Mindful...to livwell. 99 dollar ounces are now 180. Same bud same service less product.... Boooo?
ORDER AHEAD: LIVWELL.COM/SHOP LivWell is a recreational and medical marijuana dispensary in Berthoud Colorado. We're located off of North 2nd Street and Versaw Court, and we're proud to provide a vast selection of products for both 21+ recreational customers and 18+ medical patients. At LivWell our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. We offer three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, vapes and more. We’re also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories, so you’re sure to have everything you need after stopping by.
The woman at the front desk w dark long curly/wavy hair was very welcoming. The man who helped me in the other room was training a new hire, he gave me attention while also helping to train the new person and was very pleasant during the entire interaction
Turned me away after driving across town because they didnt update their site or leafly to say they require a mask to shop at all with no curbside option. Waste of my gas and time. By their logic a dirty reused mask or shirt that doesnt filter virus particles is better than good hygiene.