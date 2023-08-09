LivWell Enlightened Health - Berthoud (Rec)
dispensary
Recreational

BerthoudColorado
1463.6 miles away
75 products | Last updated:

About this dispensary

At LivWell our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. We have three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, vapes and more. We’re also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories, so you’re sure to have everything you need after stopping by.

Leafly member since 2014

Followers: 299
1015 N 2nd St, Berthoud, CO
Send a message
Call (970) 344-5060
Visit website
License 402R-00085
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

63 Reviews of LivWell Enlightened Health - Berthoud (Rec)

4.6
Quality
4.7
Service
4.6
Atmosphere
