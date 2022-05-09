LivWell Enlightened Health - Log Lane Village
LivWell Enlightened Health - Log Lane Village
LivWell Enlightened Health - Log Lane Village

Log Lane Village, Colorado
LivWell Enlightened Health - Log Lane Village

At LivWell our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. We have three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, vapes and more. We're also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories, so you're sure to have everything you need after stopping by.

130 Maine St, Suite B, Log Lane Village, CO
970-867-7867
Hours (MT)

Sunday
8am - 8pm
Monday
8am - 8pm
Tuesday
8am - 8pm
Wednesday
8am - 8pm
Thursday
8am - 8pm
Friday
8am - 9pm
Saturday
8am - 8pm

Reviews of LivWell Enlightened Health - Log Lane Village

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere