dispensary
Recreational
LivWell Enlightened Health - Log Lane Village
1398.6 miles away
In-store purchasing only
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
LivWell Enlightened Health - Log Lane Village
At LivWell our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. We have three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, vapes and more. We’re also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories, so you’re sure to have everything you need after stopping by.
Leafly member since 2022
ATMStorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
8am - 8pm
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
wednesday
8am - 8pm
thursday
8am - 8pm
friday
8am - 9pm
saturday
8am - 8pm
Photos of LivWell Enlightened Health - Log Lane Village
Show all photos