New Strain Alert: Wet Betty (Gushers X Grease Monkey) 60/40 Indica. This gal lives up to her name, feels really wet (dank) to the touch has a greasy smell (in a good way), but grinds easy and smokes great. Even though the flower puts off that Sativa vibe (especially with the diesel notes in the smell and taste) she seams to be equal head and body. Overall a good smoke.