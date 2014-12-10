Bkjarman1
Good budtender
4.8
10 reviews
the flower is always good.Good service and atmosphere but the kaviar prerolled I was not impressed with it was harsh and gave me a headache
Very helpful
The place is awesome and has the best choices
I love this store, great bud tenders, great bud, and just a great store all the way around. Amanda was my bud tender the last time I visited and she was awesome, she helped me get exactly what I needed and updated me on the best deals which led me in choosing a great strain... thanks Livwell for always allowing a great time!!!
My husband and I have been in this store on several occasions, and WOW , the quality of their product is amazing!!! The bottom shelf product looks like some stores top shelf. The customer service is phenomenal. Every time it has been a great experience.. Thank you Trinidad Livwell Enlightened Health...
This place is amazing. My husband and I come at least once or twice a month and if we ever try any other shop in Trinidad we never leave as satisfied as we do when leaving LivWell. The staff is incredibly kind every time. (Tip your budtenders, they work hard) they always let me take my time asking questions about cartridges or specials. And they remember you! How cool, you get a real conversation and great quality weed. I get the ounce specials and I am never disappointed. I just can’t recall one bad visit. I would recommend to everyone. Also I believe you get the best quality and price at LivWell.
good
love it
Hey Larry find a new job or do some research. People use cannabis as a medicine. When someone asks what a certain product does, your response should NOT be "idk I just mix it all together and get as messed up as possible". 1st time in. Will not be back