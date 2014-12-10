Lemongrab22 on April 28, 2019

This place is amazing. My husband and I come at least once or twice a month and if we ever try any other shop in Trinidad we never leave as satisfied as we do when leaving LivWell. The staff is incredibly kind every time. (Tip your budtenders, they work hard) they always let me take my time asking questions about cartridges or specials. And they remember you! How cool, you get a real conversation and great quality weed. I get the ounce specials and I am never disappointed. I just can’t recall one bad visit. I would recommend to everyone. Also I believe you get the best quality and price at LivWell.