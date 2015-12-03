DarthFonz
I've going here for almost a year. They have some of the best Ounce deals in Portland and the budtenders always give great recommendations. Enjoying a Blackberry Smokies edible right now!
4.8
10 reviews
Heather was a really helpful bud tender!
My new go to place when I come to Portland! Great people and a very neat collection of marijuana and hemp memorabilia! Reese is the man! The prices are the bomb!
Went here for Buddies Cartridges which were listed as $25 for 1g. I got there and the prices were actually more than listed on Leafly. ($35) The guy just said “that’s wrong” and didn’t keep the advertised deal. Seemed like prices were raised so that the discount would equal the same as regular prices.
I've never had a bad experience at this shop they've got top quality bud and concentrates. 10/10
good place to go for bud and whatever else u like nice people
Everyone is so kind and helpful! This would be my regular dispensary even if I didn’t live across the street!
Friendly staff on my multiple visits.
This place was recommended by a friend. I am very impressed.
Thank you so much for your review. We are so happy that you gave us a try and we hope to see you again soon!