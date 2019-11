I have been there a few times. I felt like I have talked into buying sub standard stuff. I bought THC edibles (10 mg * 10) twice. I had more high eating a snickers bar. Flower quality is bad too, all the buds seem dead.

Dispensary said:

We sincerely appreciate this feedback gs666. We are always trying to do better for our customers and it helps us a lot when you let us know how we are doing. We apologize that you felt the service was not up to par! Due to state restrictions, we are required to sell edibles in 10mg servings which can be fairly weak for some customers. Likewise, state law requires us to sell cannabis at low moisture levels to prevent molding while on our shelves. To help off-set these problems, we recommend drinking your edibles (more potency allowed) and ask your budtender to show you the freshest harvest (all bags will have a date-of-harvest or DOH on them). We deeply appreciate your business and hope to serve you better in the future.