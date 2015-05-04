togetherforever2010 on March 31, 2018

I love this location, everyone there is super super friendly and always generaly happy. among many great things, they always treat you like family, and they will take the time to get to know you and help you out in any way you need. they are all very knowledgeable in strains and effects of hundreds if not thousands of different types of weed and joints and edibals and oils and such lol. i always trust there judgmwent when i need help[ selceting from there giant selection of high grad M.J. Its great. And they also have the best prices on high grade, top shelf stuff of any dispensary ive ever been to, to date. i put all this on my Dead Brothers Ashes and i sincearly recommend going here no matter the distance you have to travel.