Teschner on October 19, 2019

this place has some fire. i like to buy 10$ grams, and compared to the other local shops these guys give the best options. if you've been to other store and seen the price of regulator its close to expire date and 12-13$. these guys offer them on occasion for 10ers, and they are all golden, and tasty, other times they have 10$ shatters that are also dank af. def my go to guys for extracts cheap or not. The mammoth extracts are flame and the oleum extracts strains they carry are always top shelf skeeters. The bud tenders make me feel like ive been shopping there forever and ive only been in there 3-4 times. and its such a nice looking store, very nice coffee shop vibe