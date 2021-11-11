Supremely Diverse Delivery Cannabis delivered on the same day it's ordered. Limited Stock, so order now! Call our phone number to speak to our help desk! We offer the best customer service in the bay area. Feel free to ask about products on our menu, we love talking to you guys & giving suggestions for use! All of our products are hand picked & tested by the executive team to guarantee customer satisfaction. As Bay Area Natives, our mission is to offer our community the best products per price point whilst educating people on how marijuana can be used as an aid for wellness. Our process is simple for new & experienced cannabis users to buy medicinal or recreational products online! Lofi offers a plethora of popular cannabis products including high grade flower, vapes, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, & more from legal marijuana brands like STIIIZY, Flav, Maven, Kanha, along with many others all at incredibly low prices. We legally deliver to thousands of patients across California in different cities ranging from Oakland to Livermore with all the surrounding areas included! We have the most convenient online shopping dispensary around. Built for the customer to have a seamless experience & make purchases knowing they are getting quality products. The Lofi team strives to build relationships with all customers & get you the right products to help alleviate symptoms. Our staff is made of knowledgeable cannabis enthusiasts who are respectful of your needs & compassionate to your concerns. So you can be confident knowing that your experience will be handled professionally in a discrete manner.