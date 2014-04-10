Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
They grow good weed great customer service prices are good to
DLEF1966
on March 2, 2017
Top shelf quality at a good price.
Owner is extremely helpful and knowledgeable.
Awesome customer service.
They deliver!!
mome
on July 15, 2015
Excellent service & quality. Very satisfied.
ChefCat
on May 20, 2015
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️Excellent quality and service. Prices are budget friendly and you gotta love the freebies! Plus you have to respect the owners enthusiasm to help people by growing the highest quality medicine and charging the lowest price in the area and prompt delivery. I'm looking forward to all the new strains that will be available soon!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
mrspuss2014
on December 11, 2014
Needs more variety in the menu. Otherwise, the donation prices are awesome, good variety of strains, good service and delivery. What more could you want?
DailyGreens
on July 14, 2014
Excellent service and top notch quality... plus got to love the freebies. Thanks Lone pine