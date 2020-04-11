749 products
Concentrates Starting at $12!!
Valid 4/11/2020 – 4/12/2020
Come check out our concentrate selection starting out at just $12 a gram! **Items Pictured range in price**
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming, Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children. Smoking is hazardous to your health
All Products
Cake Frosting - PUR
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Octane Mint Sorbet - Bacon's Buds
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
White Fire - Green420
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
Fucking Incredible - Doc Croc
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Skunk Haze CBD - Forbidden Farms
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$23⅛ oz
In-store only
Golden Cherries - Phat Panda
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze - PUR
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Hawaiian - Rogue Raven Farms
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Legend of Nigeria - Phat Panda
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Panda Snax #24 - Phat Panda
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple OG - Yard Bud
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+1 more size
In-store only
BlackCherry Gorilla - Uncle Rudi's Sun Powered Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Mandarina Kush - Uncle Rudi's Sun Powered Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Treat - Yard Bud
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
Tsipouro - Mama J's
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Golden Ticket - PUR
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Zkittlez Bong Buddies - Phat Panda
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$182 g
In-store only
Ghost OG #1 Bong Buddies - Phat Panda
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$182 g
In-store only
Face Off Bong Buddies - Phat Panda
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$182 g
In-store only
Blue City Diesel x Trophy Wife - Panda Platinum Line
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Papaya Bong Buddies - Phat Panda
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$182 g
In-store only
Slurricane - Noble Farms
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Ksmorz - Gold Leaf
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$47⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Super Lemon Diesel - Gold Leaf
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$47⅛ oz
In-store only
Bruce Banner - Bootlegger
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
Presidential OG - Mello
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Mimosa - Yard Bud
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Patch - Yard Bud
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Master Yoda - Celestial
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
Jack The Ripper - Celestial
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
White Thaiger - Gold Leaf
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Koloa Cake - Gold Leaf
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$47⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Dosido Cookies Personables - Royal Gardens
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$11⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dosido Cookies - Xclusive
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Candy Kush - DOJA
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
Hot Rod - Cloud 9
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Zkittles - Xclusive
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake - Cloud 9
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Robot Girl - Yard Bud
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies Personables - Royal Gardens
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$11⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
