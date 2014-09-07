WeedIsMyHero69 on December 8, 2019

Okay where do I begin, these guys are awesome and friendly and have fast service been that way since day one when they opened up 5 years ago. I like all the employees here but I gotta point out there was this time CRAZY STORY, I got robbed a guy managed to stab me a few times it was very late at night freedom market was the closest location to me so I ran there bleeding, and I rush in the door n tell um help me some guy is in my house and robbed and stabbed me Anyways, Without a second thought my boi Viscente a amazing employee there rushed to my aid dude I'm telling you he turned into a pokemon center instantly he rushes in with his doctor gloves on compresses the wound all while the rest of the employees are calling 911 I lose my beanie and torch in the process get it back later that same night its nicely bagged up in a safe place waiting for me with my name on it. He even went outside compressing the wound n stayed with me until the cops and everything showed up. That's Love, so welcome to Longview Wa its fire out here give this weed shop a try they've never did me wrong or ripped me off, there all very nice and cool and welcoming :D :D :D