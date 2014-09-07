WeedIsMyHero69
Okay where do I begin, these guys are awesome and friendly and have fast service been that way since day one when they opened up 5 years ago. I like all the employees here but I gotta point out there was this time CRAZY STORY, I got robbed a guy managed to stab me a few times it was very late at night freedom market was the closest location to me so I ran there bleeding, and I rush in the door n tell um help me some guy is in my house and robbed and stabbed me Anyways, Without a second thought my boi Viscente a amazing employee there rushed to my aid dude I'm telling you he turned into a pokemon center instantly he rushes in with his doctor gloves on compresses the wound all while the rest of the employees are calling 911 I lose my beanie and torch in the process get it back later that same night its nicely bagged up in a safe place waiting for me with my name on it. He even went outside compressing the wound n stayed with me until the cops and everything showed up. That's Love, so welcome to Longview Wa its fire out here give this weed shop a try they've never did me wrong or ripped me off, there all very nice and cool and welcoming :D :D :D
Vincente gives multi-tasking a whole new meaning! He's an excellent budtender- for sure! So glad we were able to help you out with both your first aid and cannabis needs! You can count on us! So glad you were okay, and thank you for choosing The Freedom Markets!