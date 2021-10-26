In 2007 we opened our doors as a Prop-D compliant dispensary named California Herbal Remedies. Since then we have evolved into one of Southern California’s first Pre-ICO recreational dispensaries—Los Angeles Kush Collective. We proudly serve a multitude of guests on a daily basis, all of whom come from different backgrounds and walks of life. Our knowledgeable budtenders are professional and provide the best customer service experience possible. For 13 years Los Angeles Kush Collective has provided the highest quality and most consistent cannabis on the market, and we have over 90 awards to back it up. Los Angeles Kush Collective has been voted the #1 Dispensary in Southern California by Weed Magazine, Leafly and High Times Magazine, and has been featured in Business Insider and Forbes. Even through our success we’ve stayed true to our roots and maintain our original storefront located in the heart of beautiful Los Angeles at 5470 Valley Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90032. Los Angeles Kush Collective has been serving the cannabis needs of Southern California for years, and with our proven success we will continue to do so for many more to come. Los Angeles Kush Collective. Unapologetically Original.