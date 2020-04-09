Lotus Gold Dispensary by CBD Plus USA - Ada
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Real OG
from Lotus Gold
6%
THC
70%
CBD
Real OG
Strain
$5.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Original Glue Pre-Roll
from Lotus Gold
15.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Indica 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Hybrid 1g
from Lotus Gold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 g
In-store only
Gorilla Gardens Sativa Pre-Roll - Lemon Skunk 2pk
from Gorilla Gardens MMJ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10.39each
In-store only
Concentrate - Hybrid Sugar Wax 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Topical - 10mg THC/10mg CBD Lip Balm - Peppermint
from Lotus Gold
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum Strawberry Lemonade 4mL
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
73mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Tincture - Entourage Effect - Level 2 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL
from Meraki Tips - Terpene Infused Crutches - Entourage Effect
183mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
415mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
189mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum All Natural 4mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
203mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Dover - Smokiez - Edibles - Sour Blackberry Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Dover - Smokiez - Edibles - Sour Green Apple Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold High Honey
from Lotus Gold
13mg
THC
0%
CBD
$2.5each
In-store only
Dover - Smokiez - Edibles - Sour Blue Raspberry Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Dover - Smokiez - Edibles - Blackberry Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Dover - Smokiez - Edibles - Tropical Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold 20mg THC Chocolate 10pcs
from Lotus Gold
200mg
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum Tropical 4mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Helix Extracts - Cartridge - Sunset Sherbert 1g
from Helix Extracts
81.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.97each
In-store only
Lotus Gold High Honey Bottle
from Lotus Gold
400mg
THC
0%
CBD
$34.19each
In-store only
Tincture - Entourage Effect - Level 3 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL
from Meraki Tips - Terpene Infused Crutches - Entourage Effect
449mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each
In-store only
Dover - Smokiez - Edibles - Sour Tropical Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only