Crownjewelgelato on September 8, 2019

The Bluez Cubez is loaded with seeds due to instability and a self pollination occurring. Over 60 seeds per 1/8 and no mention that the pre sealed flower containers are loaded down with S1 seeds. No way they couldn’t know of this issue. Yet they still charge you the same as the rest of the products with no mention of it and choose to play dumb about the situation. Definitely rubbed me the wrong way and would not return to Lotus gold dispensary.