Please leave Ada! Corporation + cannabis = no thank you.
KingGorilla4
on October 5, 2019
The female employee talks so so much. It start an hour every time I come in here. It is impossible for me or anyone else to leave. She does not stops
AmieSalene
on September 10, 2019
Good selection. friendly, helpful staff
Crownjewelgelato
on September 8, 2019
The Bluez Cubez is loaded with seeds due to instability and a self pollination occurring. Over 60 seeds per 1/8 and no mention that the pre sealed flower containers are loaded down with S1 seeds. No way they couldn’t know of this issue. Yet they still charge you the same as the rest of the products with no mention of it and choose to play dumb about the situation. Definitely rubbed me the wrong way and would not return to Lotus gold dispensary.
JaimeLynne
on August 8, 2019
The young man helping me was very knowledgeable about cannabinoids and terpenes which is such a help when trying to find the right strain for my ailments.
techgirl87
on July 25, 2019
The staff is super friendly and helpful. The Happy Hour specials are great but the prerolls are consistently out of stock and you are limited to one. The website clearly states two. The chocolate bars are usually in stock and are very tasty and pack a punch. They are on special during happy hour for about $20.