LEMON TREE HEAD DREAM Three Premium Nitrogen Sealed Eighths 10.5g $99 test results as high as 30% thc 25 strains on hand with 3rd party potency lab test in store. 31 different types of 1g pre-rolls from $5, $10, $12, $15, $25, $50 BUD ONLY---NO TRIM. Eighths from $29.99 to $39.99 to $49.99 to $59.99 TOP SHELF----LAB TESTED!!!!! Special Deals on 28g, 56g, 84g
Best Deal Will beat any competitors price on any items that can be found around. Bring in a priced receipt on the item of your choice and receive the price you want. Flower...... Deal, Live Resin.....Deal, Gummies......Deal, Pre-rolls.....Deal, Pens.......Deal, and much more. LET'S GO
CBDPlusUSA/LotusGold always gives the best discounts every time consistently for Veterans and those who selflessly serve or served others. Come see for yourself how much we give back to those we owe.