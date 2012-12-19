mtn_pcfixer on June 11, 2017

Having tried their flowers from other dispensaries, over the years, on my last visit to Denver, I decided to go directly to the source. Wow! What a beautiful place! Was greeted by a beautiful girl who immediately made me feel welcome, the lobby is amazing, and was quickly met by another beautiful girl who escorted me back to the bud bar. The flowers are simply some of the finest I have seen, smelled (and now smoked) truly beautiful. The nicest girls I've met in a dispensary had me looking at flowers right from the jar I would be taking home, rather than the display jars, very cool! The quality of their flowers, service, and 'feel' of Lotus medical is in the top 3 experiences I've had in Colorado in the 7+ years of being a medical patient. If I lived in the area, they would be my care givers in a second! Seriously folks, go check this place out!