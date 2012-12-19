Drudru9000
Came here at six obviously you have not updated your hours nobody was home. Both Leafly and your phone message said 6:45pm thanks I wasted money on a Lyft for this.
3.9
5 reviews
Having tried their flowers from other dispensaries, over the years, on my last visit to Denver, I decided to go directly to the source. Wow! What a beautiful place! Was greeted by a beautiful girl who immediately made me feel welcome, the lobby is amazing, and was quickly met by another beautiful girl who escorted me back to the bud bar. The flowers are simply some of the finest I have seen, smelled (and now smoked) truly beautiful. The nicest girls I've met in a dispensary had me looking at flowers right from the jar I would be taking home, rather than the display jars, very cool! The quality of their flowers, service, and 'feel' of Lotus medical is in the top 3 experiences I've had in Colorado in the 7+ years of being a medical patient. If I lived in the area, they would be my care givers in a second! Seriously folks, go check this place out!
Thank you so much for checking out our shop! We are glad you had an enjoyable experience! Please be sure to stop by again when you are in the Denver area!
I wish I could move there. Portland killed our medical program. The highest we can get in one package is 100mg. The cost? 30-50$
I was really impressed with the quality of the medicine at this dispensary. The service was great aswell. I plan to get a lot of my medicine here.
Very Nice and laid back place. The staff was very friendly and there was very little wait. They have changed their name. They are now called The Green Room.