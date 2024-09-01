DISPENSARY
Loudpack Exotics

Syracuse, NY
285.9 miles away
2 Reviews of Loudpack Exotics

Quality
Service
Atmosphere
September 1, 2024
Still new to dispos so I was a bit anxious about going in, but the staff was super friendly and helpful. I left with great product for cheaper than I’ve previously payed and feeling good about the service I was provided.
July 7, 2024
Best dispensary in the area imo. Good bud and good workers who know what they’re talking about. Great gas for great prices as well.