This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
Still new to dispos so I was a bit anxious about going in, but the staff was super friendly and helpful. I left with great product for cheaper than I’ve previously payed and feeling good about the service I was provided.