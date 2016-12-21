These guys seriously just ripped me off. I ordered an $18 top shelf early bird special. I called to confirm price and availability before I picked up. When I picked it up and handed them cash, they brought me change but charged me $30 (pre-tax). Acknowledged they charged me the wrong price but refused to adjust the price, said it couldn't be done. Wouldn't take it back immediately after they handed it to me and I noticed the mistake. They gave me a couple joints of a strain I don't care for to "make up" for it. Unbelievable. I have shopped here a few times before and found their weed to be hit or miss but figured I'd give them another try. I will definitely not be back.