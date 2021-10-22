Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
LOVA Edgewater
Changes are coming to Northern Lights Edgewater. Soon our name will change to LOVA Cannabis Co! We are located off Sheridan Boulevard between 20th & 22nd Ave. We're conveniently located across the street from the beautiful Sloan's Lake & only 25 minutes from Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre! At our shop you'll find high-quality flower, a variety of concentrates & cartridges, CBD products plus your favorite edibles! We carry top brands like Natty Rems, Veritas, Willie's Reserve, Green Dot, Ascend, Wana, 1906, Coda, Stillwater & so many more. We hope to see you soon!