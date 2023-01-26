Love Cannabis is a patient-focused Medical Marijuana Dispensary located in Midwest City, Oklahoma with a mission to provide the highest-quality products that Oklahoma has to offer. We have carefully curated a menu with the industry's best selection of cannabis flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals and more. Patients on-the-go enjoy Love Cannabis' selection of vape cartridges and capsules, while those seeking higher potency enjoy our precisely formulated cannabis extracts. The Love Cannabis team of product experts offer an unparalleled shopping experience for the canna-curious to the daily consumer. New patients are welcomed to chat with a Love Cannabis budtender and learn everything about medicinal cannabis and our hand selected products. The Love Cannabis team understands every patient is unique and seeks to guide individuals towards selecting the best cannabis products for their particular conditions and lifestyles. Love Cannabis Customer Appreciation Deals! · First-time Patients - 33% OFF · Birthday Discount - 22% OFF · Veterans Discount - 22% OFF · Military Discount - 22% OFF · Teacher Discount - 11% OFF · Student Discount - 11% OFF · Senior Citizen Discount - 11% OFF · First Responder Discount - 11% OFF · Medical Professionals Discount - 11% OFF Be sure to sign up for your Loyalty Program. Earn 1 point for every dollar spent and receive 11% OFF after your FIRST 11 Visits. Shop Love Cannabis Midwest City, Oklahoma's best medical dispensary for the highest quality medical cannabis products.