White_Jesus on May 24, 2016

I go here and to the other Lucid location all the time and I have always had good experiences. Very friendly and welcoming people who open the door for you when you walk in (which always trips me out a little bit) who seem genuinely interested in helping you find what you're looking for. No one's ever tried to upsell me something I don't really want or need, and if they don't have what I'm looking for they'll usually let me know when they're getting it back in stock. If I have questions, they'll answer them but if I just kind of want to be in and out they make that very easy. They're also pretty good about keeping the menu accurately updated on Leafly. Definite plus there. Only thing I don't like about the Martin Way location is it's a bit on the smaller side and can feel a bit claustrophic whenever it's busy. Nothing can be done about this and it's probably not an issue for most people, but if you get nervous in smaller spaces with a bunch of people you might not want to go on a Friday evening.