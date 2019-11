chagens86 on January 10, 2018

This place is great. The people are great and always have been. I have been going here for quite a while now and have not been dissapointed. They know their shit, and I always let them tell me what's good and again, never been steered wrong. A little money or alot, they make it worth it even if your down at the cheaper end of the shelves ;) Both locations are wonderful, my go to being northside.