anaortiz1982
The guy was very friendly & helpful
5.0
10 reviews
I like how the people there know what the products are and how they can help with my medical needs.
Awesome for any first time buyers!! Great deals all of the time!! 10/10 great service and always great bud.
THANKS FOR THE REVIEW !!!!
They always put a smile on my face just because they have GREAT customer service! All the workers will help you in anyways without any trouble and always try and make you feel comfortable!! They treat you like you’re a friend & i love that! I can always count on them for having good stuff and just being a the good help they are!
WE APPRECIATE YOUR AWESOME REVIEW , THANKS FOR YOUR BUSINESS!!!!
Hands down BEST dispensary in OKC and surrounding areas. Very knowledgeable staff with incredible customer service, as well as a welcoming atmosphere. You will be impressed. I will be coming back.
We appreciate your kind words , thanks for your business!!!
These people are awesome! I can't wait til i need to reup...they know their stuff ask them anything!
Thanks for the review , educate and medicate!!!!!
Great place! Great products! Excellent prices, muuuch better that it’s surrounding competitors!
Top quality review, We appreciate your business!!!!
it's the best place to go to get your flower and cbd needs , they have a big selection and a wide variety of products and you cant beat their prices.
We got your back here at Lucky Leaf !!!!!! We appreciate the review and your business Mr RamZ!!!!!!!!!!
Really good vibe from the whole crew great price on pre rolls come get some and feel the luck.
Thanks for the review !!!!! We appreciate doing business with you!!!!!!!
Best place in town, treat you like family, and very good products all around!!!
Thanks for the review, we appreciate your business!!!