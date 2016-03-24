Staff is 50/50, some “Tenders” are passionate about product others aren’t. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ What’s good about this place is they are open til Midnight! Just use the Leafly menu, then walk in and ask for what you want. Minimal verbal communication needed. When you walk in the most noticeable thing is either the cool displays on the wall to the left OR the terrible organization of oil and other products behind the counter.