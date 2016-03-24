Top notch, slick shop with knowledgable *and honest* staff; not overtly pushing big farms or GSC one-off hype strains. (But hey, if you buy on numbers alone, I'm sure they can make that happen too.) I came in with a semi-specific request, and Rebecca nailed it with a fantastic gram of Tangie from Doc & Yeti on her first try; she didn't mind my checking out a couple others, of course. (For the record, that drive back to Seattle felt like a couple hours.) Know where I'm going next time I'm in Spokane!