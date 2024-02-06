Lucky Me Dispensary
Lucky Me Dispensary

Grand JunctionColorado
At Lucky Me Dispensary, we bring together the ease of online shopping and the friendly vibe of in-store visits. Whether you're from Grand Junction or just passing through, our website is super easy to use. Explore our selection of Cannabis products – from awesome flower to tasty edibles. If you're in Grand Junction, order your favorite cannabis goodies online and swing by for a quick pickup at our welcoming dispensary.

2648 Patterson Rd , E & F, Grand Junction, CO
License 402R-01003
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

sunday
8am - 9:45pm
monday
8am - 9:45pm
tuesday
8am - 9:45pm
wednesday
8am - 9:45pm
thursday
8am - 9:45pm
friday
8am - 9:45pm
saturday
8am - 9:45pm

