Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Accessories
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Lucky's Cannabis Co.
Lucky's is Michigan's #1 dispensary to find quality, local, and affordable cannabis products. We're a community cannabis company, so that makes us passionate about our vendors and customers. Your experience is ours and this is our way of giving back. Located right above Shooters Bar & Grill, in Suite b, Lucky's can be your one-stop-shop for all your favorite brands. Come get Lucky and join the fun! Our Leafly Online Store & Menu features: - Online/Mobile Ordering and Curbside pickup - First access to exclusive deals and rare products - Quick and easy access to your favorite brands Use our Leafly to learn more about our shop and browse the current menu. Lucky's is dedicated to providing you with detailed information to dig deep into what’s available. You can narrow down your search any way you like! Lucky's is a legalized Michigan dispensary licensed by the state of Michigan and operating in strict accordance with all the medical & recreational laws.
Leafly member since 2022
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
Photos of Lucky's Cannabis Co.
Deals at Lucky's Cannabis Co.
*1ST TIME CUSTOMERS RECEIVE 20% OFF PURCHASE, NO STACKING* BREEZE 5 FOR $100 UPLIFTN’ 1G CONCENTRATES 5 FOR $100 (Super Lemon Haze, Sherb Dough, Frosty Yooper, Purple Punch, Jack Herer, Sunday Driver, White Cookies) ALL PROCANNA FLOWER AND CONCENTRATES 30% OFF (Don Carlos, Runtz, 96 Sour Diesel, All Gas, Big Bag) (Runtz 1g, 96’ X Mac 1g prerolls) KOSMIK GUMMIES 25% OFF (Rocket Pop, Big Bang Berry, Pineapple, Smores) SOCIETY C .5G LIVE RESIN DISPOSABLES 2 FOR $30 (Platinum Cake, Spritzer, Grape Gas) ZILLAS CBD GUMMIES 30% OFF (Rainbow 300mg and Red, White, Blue 250mg) GROWN ROGUE PREPACKS BUY 1 GET 1 50% OFF (Gelonade, Cheetah Piss, Apples & Bananas)