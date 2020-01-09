MikeT34
clean, professional and friendly staff.
Thank you for stopping in! Happy you enjoyed the visit and looking forward to seeing you again soon!
Highly recommend, very friendly and helpful!
We are happy you enjoyed shopping at Lume! Looking forward to seeing you again soon.
Highly recommended! Jared was very helpful. Great variety and service!
Very clean and professional establishment. Friendly and helpful staff. Jared was great!
Great product & very helpful employees
Thank you for stopping in! We look forward to serving you Michigan's finest cannabis products again soon.
Well informed staff was able to explain and guide me through all the different options. Glad to see they in the area.
Thanks for stopping by Lume - Honor! We're glad our staff members were able to get you taken care of. We are working hard to become top choice for all of Northern MI's cannabis needs!
So excited to have gone and experienced Lume today! Great selection with a variety of options, incredibly informative staff that educated us not only on product, but also how the marijuana is grown and about the facility it's grown in. Their process is very personable and is tethered per the customers needs. Very impressed with my first recreational experience and will definitely be returning.
We appreciate you trusting Lume with your first ever Recreational purchase! You made the right choice. Our team looks forward to providing you and the rest of Michigan with our quality customer care and premium cannabis products for years to come.
Great staff and a great store!
Thank you for the kind words! We're happy you enjoyed your experience at Lume - Honor and look forward to seeing you again soon :)
Very chill vibe and staff is very friendly.
Great staff and location