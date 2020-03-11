Wormhole906 on April 7, 2020

Im a medical patient. Tried 3 grams of 3 different strains. The price was good. Nicely packaged. The meds were good considering the low thc. The bad side I ordered online when I showed up an hour later to pick up they couldn't find my order. Took another half hour to get my meds. The meds were all small tiny buds. Then comes the seeds I found. Disappointed in a company that has 8 facilities but can't deliver good meds for patients.