Just bought some flower, and was super surprised by how high the quality was. Great stuff!
Wormhole906
on April 7, 2020
Im a medical patient. Tried 3 grams of 3 different strains. The price was good. Nicely packaged. The meds were good considering the low thc. The bad side I ordered online when I showed up an hour later to pick up they couldn't find my order. Took another half hour to get my meds. The meds were all small tiny buds. Then comes the seeds I found. Disappointed in a company that has 8 facilities but can't deliver good meds for patients.
twoshoes42
on April 5, 2020
Incredible bud finally available at a reasonable price in the UP!! Very satisfied with the curbside service I received (due to the covid pandemic I unfortunately couldn't browse the budroom) but I was pleased with how closely the bud I purchased resembled the picture listed on their website. The service was speedy and friendly, and the bud was absolutely top notch!
Dispensary said:
We greatly appreciate you stopping by our first of many UP locations! Its our pleasure to provide our premium quality customer service and product to all Yoopers! Enjoy!.