LUME DEALS

Valid 10/13/2021 - 12/31/2022

DAILY DEALS: Sunday (Edibles) = 20% off all Edibles Monday (Lume Carts) = 20% off all Lume Effect Carts Tuesday (Flower Only) = All Lume Cultivated flower drops a tier Wednesday (Extracts) = 15% off All Extracts and Live Resin Carts (all other carts excluded) Thursday (Pre-Rolls) = 10% off all pre-rolls- includes hash rolls and LTR's *Not stackable / Discount applied prior to payment ALWAYS ON: 15% off for Seniors (65+) and Veterans - Rec/Med 1st Time Customers - sign up for Loyalty and Messaging - Receive 10% off up to $250 *Not stackable with other deals/discounts / Discount applied prior to payment

*Not stackable / Discount applied prior to payment