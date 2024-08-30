DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Lume Cannabis Co - Menominee
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Lume Cannabis Co - Menominee
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 8
2812 10th ST, Menominee, MI
License AU-R-001086
StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
Hours unavailable
5 Reviews of Lume Cannabis Co - Menominee
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
see all reviews
j........0
August 30, 2024
a........2
August 28, 2024
b........m
August 22, 2024
m........2
August 21, 2024