I placed my first order with 831 on a Tuesday. One of the items I ordered was missing, which I immediately informed the driver, Derek, of. He told me that he would leave and come back with my missing item. So he took my cash and left, then an hour later he called me on the phone to say that he couldn't help me, I would instead have to talk to somebody higher up in the company, and that higher up person would be calling me later. By Thursday, I had not yet heard back from anybody. I then contacted 831 again, this time via the browser-based messaging on their website. The person I spoke with over messenger took all my information, and again told me that somebody would be calling me. Two weeks after placing my original order, I got a text from a manager at 831. They apologized for taking so long to get back to me, but didn't offer me any explanation as to why they took so long. They told me that they would have the missing item delivered to me the next day. I texted them again in the morning to confirm, and they said they would get back to me. That never happened. As of this update, it has been almost three weeks since I placed my order. I still haven't received the sauce I ordered. I wish I could rate them less than one star. The level of unprofessionalism at 831 is mind boggling. They took my money, but never gave me what I paid for. I don't know if their employees are lying to me, or if the management is incompetent, but in either case, I won't be using their services again.