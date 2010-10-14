alrich68 on April 20, 2018

Don’t get me wrong, this place is great but it’s getting harder and harder to find what you want since marijuana was legalized. The flower selection is small compared to other dispensaries and they often run out of anything bigger than grams. This didn’t used to be an issue because they used to give eighth pricing on grams if they were out. No more. You pay the higher gram prices. They also have no discounts on quantities greater than an eighth. The best thing about Lux, hands down, is happy hour but since it’s in the middle of the day it can be hard to time it right. If they have what you want, this place is the best. If they don’t or they’re out of eighths...do yourself a favor and walk out.