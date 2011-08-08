Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
thought that with all of the 5 star reviews this would be a good place to get some quality bud at a good price. defiantly nit, quality and price were boosted way past what they sgukd be. I can find better and cheaper weed snd co centre's just 15 minutes away in bouldet. staff wasn't very a come dating wither, defiantly the worst recreational dispensary I've been to in colorado.
Dr.Gthumb
on December 11, 2014
Wow great place! Quality buds at a great donations so stop here if u get a chance! I have gone here now for 2 yrs n make a 35 mile round trip so its got to be good!
ScottyG1223
on March 17, 2014
Really good selection of strains. Cheap donation prices, good service. Can't ask for much more
kaptnnailz
on February 15, 2013
Excellent Approach to bringing me into the family so to speak! Excellent product, and excellent people.
babyshake
on May 10, 2012
first time in and the guys were cool... meds were great prices were cheapest around....