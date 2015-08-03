Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Everyone here is super friendly and very well organized with all their products.
Sasquatchjames
on November 20, 2019
This location is honestly great compared to other areas I have found; it is a little pricey, but honestly not bad. Maggie’s in Manitou honestly impresses me as well with how they maintain excellent service even when outrageously busy.
Coleigh
on November 19, 2019
Great service amazing place
AerisKitsune
on November 18, 2019
The best place for weed in town.
So tasty! 👻
Seraphim240
on November 9, 2019
It seemed efficient as it could be
REALstonea420
on November 5, 2019
DO Not Be Fooled Maggie's Farm Buys every almost positive review they receive with a ten cent joint for every review given! There product is just over priced seedy crap, the store set up is a complate joke there is no in and out here there is always at lest a 20 min wait!
Cmotto1374
on October 26, 2019
Maggie's is the only place I'll go. The people are very friendly and knowledgeable and their product is the best I've gotten for recreational
Mleonetti
on October 26, 2019
Love the vibe!!
Aaronw21
on October 21, 2019
i loved the flower most of all the people!
Kduque11
on October 16, 2019
Staff was incredible, very knowledgeable & helpful!