Of all the dispensaries I have visited so far (this is the 4th) in VT thus far Magic Mann is easily the nicest laid out, friendliest staff (owner Meredith Mann is a true medicine woman and healer) and most importantly most knowledge staff. Great selection of flower and other products as more arriving every day. I'd highly recommend especially if cannabis is new to you or you are looking for more info on what and how to utilize their products to their fullest potential! Sunshine #4 Familytree Farms 29.44% THC looks frosty and has a pleasent pineneene terp aroma and visual appeal. Trim is "rustic" and early hand done. This one will a fix you you your friend and the people in the apartment next door firmly on your couch for a fun immediate high. Overall grade A....